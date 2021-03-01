Moylan named AAC Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina freshman Josh Moylan has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week, while classmate Carson Whisenhunt was selected to the honor roll for the second-straight week the league office announced Monday.

Moylan batted a team-best .500 (7-for-14) with a pair of home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and scored three times during the Pirates 3-1 week. He hit his first collegiate home run against No. 25 Duke, a solo shot, in the Pirates 6-1 win. The Stoney Beach, Md. Native tallied multiple hits in three of four contest and is currently riding a four-game hit streak. In the weekend series in at Georgia Southern, Moylan was 5-for-11 with a home run, three doubles and six RBI. On the season, he leads the club in RBI (eight), tied for the team lead in doubles (three) and is second in home runs (two) and slugging percentage (.842).

Whisenhunt earned his first collegiate win (second career start) in Sunday’s 9-2 series clinching win against the Eagles. The Mocksville, N.C. native struck out a career-high 11 batters in a career-best 6.2 innings and became the first ECU starting pitcher since 1998 (Brooks Jernigan) to tally double-digit punchouts in consecutive starts. The lefty is one of five Pirate freshmen pitchers to record 11 strikeouts in a single game and the first since Jake Agnos had 11 against Western Carolina in 2017. Whisenhunt struck out multiple batters in five innings including the side in the second and third frames. In two starts this season, he has 21 strikeouts (fourth nationally) in 10.2 innings walking just two batters and sports a 1.69 ERA.

Moylan is the third Pirate this season to earn honors from The American following Connor Norby (Feb. 22/honor roll) and Whisenhunt (Feb. 22/honor roll).

No. 17 ECU (6-1) returns to action on Wednesday, March 3 when it plays host to Old Dominion (5-2). First pitch at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.