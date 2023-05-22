TAMPA, Fla. – East Carolina junior first baseman Josh Moylan has been selected the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season according to an announcement Sunday evening by the league.



The weekly honor is the eighth this season by a Pirate pitcher or position player.



Moylan, who was also recognized back on March 13th, hit .412 (7-for-17) with three runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI in a 3-1 week for ECU that included a road sweep of South Florida that clinched the Pirates’ fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title. He also posted a .941 slugging percentage and .524 on base percentage while recording multiple hits in three of the four contests.



After going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and five RBI in the midweek affair with No. 14 Campbell, Moylan began the series with the Bulls with two hits and a run scored before notching two hits, four RBI and another home run in the weekend finale.



Junior RHP Danny Beal was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll, turning in a 1-0 record and 1.08 earned run average in 8.1 innings of work. He turned in a career-long outing of 6.1 scoreless innings to help propel ECU to the series-opening win over USF, scattering three hits and striking out six batters. Beal did not allow an extra base hit during the week.



East Carolina returns to action Tuesday at the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship as the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Pirates are slated to face No. 8 seed South Florida 47 minutes after the game between fourth-seeded UCF and No. 5 seed Cincinnati. That contest is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.



American Athletic Conference Baseball Weekly Honors – May 21

Player of the Week

Josh Moylan , Jr., 1B, East Carolina



Pitcher of the Week

Justin Murray, Jr., Houston



Honor Roll

Andrew Sundean, So., C, UCF

Ryan Nicholson, R-Jr., 1B, Cincinnati

Danny Beal , Jr., P, East Carolina

Austin Baskin, Jr., INF, Memphis

Teo Banks, So., OF, Tulane