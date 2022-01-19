N.C. Sports Hall Of Fame To Induct Barnes

RALEIGH, N.C. – Ronnie Barnes, an East Carolina University alumnus and pioneer in the school’s first sports medicine program before an illustrious career in the National Football League, is one of 11 individuals who will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class

The members will be enshrined during the 58th annual induction banquet on the evening of Friday, April 22 at the Raleigh Convention Center. A news conference will occur earlier in the day at noon at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Other honorees this year include Luke Appling (baseball), Missouri Arledge (women’s basketball), Henry Bibby (men’s basketball), Dan Brooks (women’s golf coach), Torry Holt (football), Sam Mills (football), Timmy Newsome (football), Dave Robbins (men’s basketball coach) and Tom Suiter (media). Additionally, Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues also will officially join the NCSHOF. He was elected previously but could not attend the 2021 banquet, so he will be formally inducted into the 2022 class.

Before a similar honor by the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1999, Barnes was inducted into the East Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990.

Barnes became ECU’s first certified athletic trainer to graduate from the program in 1975 while also serving as assistant trainer and instructor during his time in Greenville. He moved on to Michigan State University, where he earned his master’s degree in 1977 and became a head trainer and an assistant professor.

His career in the NFL began in 1976 when he joined the New York Giants organization as an athletic training intern and just five years later was promoted to the role of a head athletic trainer.

Over the last 40 years, in addition to being a four-time Super Bowl champion, he has earned numerous awards and accolades for his hard work and leadership. He was twice named the National Professional Trainer of the Year (1983 & 1987), and in 2019, Barnes was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation’s Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.’s Salute to Excellence Awards during the weekend of Super Bowl LIII.

Most recently, the Giants’ Senior Vice President of Medical Services & Head Athletic Trainer was elected to the Hospital for Special Surgery Board of Advisors in 2021. Barnes has also lectured nationally and internationally on sports medicine, authored a popular textbook in the sports medical field and served on numerous committees, both for the NATA and NFL. He is currently a member of the NFL Head Neck and Spine Committee, NFL Foot and Ankle Committee, and Liaison to the NFL Equipment Managers Meeting.

Barnes joins fellow Pirates Charlie Adams (ECU Hall of Fame), Carlester Crumpler (ECU Hall of Fame, current staff member), Paul Gay (ECU Hall of Fame), Bobby Hodges (ECU Hall of Fame), Terry Holland (former ECU athletics director), Leora “Sam” Jones (ECU Hall of Fame), Dr. Jerry McGee (ECU Distinguished Alumnus), Jerry McGee (former ECU head coach), Earl Smith (ECU Hall of Fame), Clarence Stasavich (ECU Hall of Fame), Jerry Tolley (ECU Hall of Fame), Henry Trevathan (ECU alumnus, former ECU assistant coach), Caulton Tudor (ECU alumnus), George Whitfield (ECU alumnus, former ECU assistant coach) and Kay Yow (late alumna) as members of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

