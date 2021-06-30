Narron hired as Softball Director of Operations at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Former East Carolina outfielder Olivia Narron has been named the program’s director of operations according to an announcement by head coach Shane Winkler Wednesday.

Narron wrapped up a highly-successful Pirate career in 2021 after joining the team as a freshman in 2016.

“I’m excited to add Olivia Narron to our staff,” Winker said. “It means a lot to be able to keep a former Pirate home and as a part of our program. Olivia’s love for ECU and her passion for Pirate Softball was immediately obvious. I’m looking forward to having her as a big part of us building a championship culture here beginning this fall.”

Narron developed into the squad’s everyday center fielder, starting all but one of East Carolina’s games from her sophomore season forward. She ended her career with 51 stolen bases, leading the team in the statistic in 2020 and 2021. Narron’s strongest campaign at the plate occurred as a senior when she put together a .319 batting average with 26 hits and two doubles before the season was cut short due to the emerging COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I am excited to be back with the ECU softball program in a new role,” Narron stated. “I look forward to working with Coach Winkler and the rest of the coaching staff to take this program to a new level!”

Narron’s hiring competes Winkler’s staff for the 2022 season as Kiana Quolas and Jenna Cone were tabbed as assistant coaches earlier in the month.