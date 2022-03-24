GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Michael Schwartz is in Greenville and has begun duties as the new men’s basketball coach at East Carolina University.

Schwartz, who was previously the associate head coach at the University of Tennessee, was hired by the Pirates last week to replace Joe Dooley, who was fired after four seasons in his second stint at ECU.

WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey spoke with Schwartz about the last week, what led him to take the ECU job and what’s next for him and the program.

