GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As if East Carolina University football fans weren’t excited enough for the first home kickoff of the year at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, here’s something else they can be anxious about.

An officially licensed, limited-edition East Carolina Pirates Bobblehead is now available for purchase through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The release is in concurrence with the start of Pirate football at home against Marshall on Saturday at 4 p.m..

The bobbleheads are now available for purchase on the Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website for $35 each plus $8 for shipping. You can order yours at the following link. They are expected to ship in September.

The bobblehead features ECU’s mascot, PeeDee the Pirate. Each bobblehead is individually wrapped and numbered to 2,023.

“We’re excited to be releasing this East Carolina Pirates Bobblehead to coincide with ECU’s first home football game of the season and the start of the 2023-24 school year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think ECU alumni, students, faculty, staff, and fans will love this new bobblehead.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisc. It opened to the public on February 1, 2019. It also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as for organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.