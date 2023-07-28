GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris Edwards, who was recently named as Director of Broadcasting and the “Voice of the Pirates” for ECU Sports Properties, has announced he is stepping down from the position effective immediately.

In a post to Twitter on Friday, Edwards said the decision was made between himself and PlayFly, which is the media rights partner for East Carolina University, due to “misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments.”

His post on Twitter read:‘ “I want to clarify some misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments. I apologize for any academic inconsistencies on my resume. Attending East Carolina University was a dream of mine, and I still have remaining hours to complete my degree.

“I want to apologize to PlayFly and general manager Clay Walker, ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and his staff and the search committee for any damage I have caused to a university I love dearly. PlayFly and I have decided the best decision is for us to part ways effective immediately. I hope Pirate Nation and all parties involved will accept my sincere apology as we move forward.”

Edwards was named to the position on July 20 in a media release from ECU. The release said “No stranger to Greenville, N.C., the 2010 East Carolina graduate has called television play-by-play for men’s and women’s broadcasts on ESPN+ since November of 2020 and at one time served as the public address announcer for Pirate baseball.”

He took over the role held by Jeff Charles, who died earlier this year.

Edwards, who was scheduled to begin the new job in August, spent the last 10 years working with the Blue Devil Sports Network. According to the ECU media release, during that time, he primarily handled broadcast play-by-play duties for baseball, women’s basketball and volleyball as well as men’s soccer.

The release also stated that in January of 2014, he was named a top-30 broadcaster under the age of 30 by STAATalent.com.