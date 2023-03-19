GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 10 East Carolina extended its winning streak to four Sunday, completing a series sweep of Missouri State by a 10-1 score at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.



The Pirates (16-4) were sharp in all facets of the game, rapping out 13 hits while once again quieting a powerful Bears (11-8) offense to the tune of one run and four hits. Missouri State also committed two errors in the contest to ECU’s none.



Josh Grosz (3-0) was outstanding in the circle, producing a quality start of a career-high 7.1 scoreless innings. He finished with five strikeouts and scattered a trio of hits. Tyler Tscherter (3-1) suffered his first loss of the campaign, surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk in four innings of work.



Offensively, Josh Moylan notched his second career four-hit effort to go along with two runs scored and four RBI. Lane Hoover also enjoyed a productive outing, tallying a pair of hits and driving in two runs. Dylan Robertson collected three hits and a pair of doubles for the visitors.



East Carolina manufactured the game’s first run in the bottom of the first as Moylan dropped a double right inside the left field line, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jenkins-Cowart single to left center.



Hoover put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the fourth via an RBI single before ECU really put the game away in the sixth. Joey Berini and Alec Makarewicz walked to lead things off before pinch runner Nathan Chrismon advanced to third on a passed ball. Hoover would drive home Chrismon with a sac fly and Luke Nowak kept it moving with a bunt single. Moylan then dropped a 2-1 offering into left field near the line to score both runners and leave East Carolina ahead 6-0 after six complete.



A Makarewicz sac fly pushed the lead to 7-0 in the seventh while the Pirates finished off the Bears with a four spot in the eighth – an outburst that included Carter Cunningham’s second home run of the campaign. Missouri State scored a consolation run in the ninth, loading the bases with a pair of walks and a single before Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch to provide the final margin.

ECU ran its record inside Clark-LeClair Stadium to 13-1.

East Carolina won its fifth-straight series to begin the season and notched its third series sweep.

The Pirates finished with double figures in the hit column for the 12th time in the campaign.

Starling reached base safely for the 28th-straight contest on the strength of a two-hit performance.

ECU had its leadoff hitter reach base in seven of eight offensive innings.

Up Next: East Carolina continues its season series with Campbell Wednesday, March 22, in Fayetteville at Segra Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.