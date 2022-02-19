No. 12 ECU tumbles in opener to Bryant, 10-2; fans excited for start of new season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Collin Lowe worked five scoreless frames while Alex Lane and Derek Smith combined for five hits and plated three runs leading Bryant to a 10-2 win over No. 12 East Carolina in the 2022 season opener at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Lane, who was 2-for-4 on the day, staked the Bulldogs to an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run off Garrett Saylor (0-1). Smith drew an opening frame walk and scored two pitches later on Lane’s blast to left field.

Lowe (1-0) scatted four hits, walked one and struck out three for his first win as a Bulldog. John MacDonald gave up a pair of runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and one strikeout in three innings of work, while Kevin Sylvestri issued a pair of free passes and fanned one in the ninth inning.

Saylor worked a career-best four-plus innings as the opening day starter where he was touched for four runs (all earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. From that point on, the Pirates used seven arms out of the bullpen (all right-handers) getting work from Nick Logusch (0.1 IP, 1 R, 1 K), Ben Terwilliger (1.2 IP, 4 Ks), Danny Beal (0.2 IP, 2 Rs), Trey Yesavage (0.0 IP, 3 BBs), Ryder Giles (1.1 IP, 1 K), Jordan Little (0.1 IP, 3 Rs) and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (0.2 IP).

Bryant extended its lead in the fifth plating three runs for a 5-0 advantage. Tommy Dittullio and Logan Allen laced opening frame singles before Damaury reached on a Zach Agnos error that scored Dittullio. John Tuccillo’s RBI single up the middle plated Allen and a double by D. Smith scored Tuccillo accounting for the final two runs of the inning.

After the Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the seventh for a 7-0 lead, the Pirates finally got on the board plating two runs in the bottom of the stanza and cutting the lead back to five. Giles drew a one-out walk and Alec Makarewicz followed with a single to center. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart followed with a pinch-hit RBI single pushing across Giles. Ryan McCrystal followed with a pinch-hit sac fly that allowed Makarewicz to cross home.

The Bulldogs would add three more late runs in the ninth to cap the scoring at 10-2.

ECU and Bryant will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 19 with a 2 p.m. (EST) scheduled first pitch and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Post-Game Notes: