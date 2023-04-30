GREENVILLE, N.C. – It was a long but productive day for the ECU baseball team.

On a rare day that saw three games between No. 12 East Carolina and Tulane decided at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, the Pirates rallied for an 11-10 victory in the series opener that was suspended from Friday but completed Saturday before splitting a doubleheader to win their third American Athletic Conference set of the season.



The Green Wave (13-31, 6-9 AAC) took an 8-0 victory in Saturday’s first full game before ECU (31-13, 9-6 AAC) responded with an 8-6 win in the nightcap.



Game One: East Carolina 11, Tulane 10

The Green Wave led 9-6 in the top of the seventh inning Friday before lightning and rain forced the game to be suspended until Saturday afternoon. At the resumption, ECU scored five runs in the eighth and ninth frames to capture the come-for-behind win.



Winning Pitcher: Landon Ginn (3-0) | 3.0 IP, 1R, 1H, 1ER, 1BB, 1K

Losing Pitcher: Chandler Welch (2-5) | 0.0 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H



Jacob Starling and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart both rapped out a team-high three hits while Jenkins-Cowart finished with four RBI. Teo Banks notched three hits of his own and five RBI to pace the Tulane offense.



Dylan Carmouche struggled in the bottom of the first inning as he issued four walks while allowing a Jenkins-Cowart sac fly and Joey Berini RBI single to find himself trailing 3-0. A pair of RBI groundouts in the top of the second drew the Green Wave within one, but Jenkins-Cowart restored the Pirates’ two-run lead with an RBI single in the home half of the frame.



Tulane began to use the long ball to seize control of the contest, propelling itself ahead 8-4 with six unanswered runs (including three home runs) before a Moylan RBI single made it 8-5 and Starling scored on a wild pitch to reduce the Green Wave lead to 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth.



Jake LaPrarie extended the Green Wave edge to 9-6 in the top of the seventh via an RBI double before Mother Nature made an appearance and forced the suspension of the game with no outs and runners at second and third. When the contest resumed, Banks hit a solo home run – his third of the contest – to give Tulane a 10-6 advantage.



Lane Hoover sparked a Pirate rally in the bottom of the eighth by drawing a leadoff walk and Starling followed with a single. A wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position for Jenkins-Cowart who sent a first pitch single up the middle to plate both Hoover and Starling to draw the Purple and Gold within a pair once more.



East Carolina completed the comeback with a three spot in the bottom of the ninth as Luke Nowak , Carter Cunningham and Cam Clonch all singled to begin the inning. Clonch’s base knock would score Nowak to make it a one-run affair before pinch runner Nathan Chrismon stole second to put two in scoring position once more. Hoover provided the knockout blow with a two-run single as the Pirates had to wait out a review to confirm the winning run scored on a close play at the plate. Chrismon was deemed to have touched the dish before Seth Beckstead applied the tag, clinching ECU’s third walkoff win of the season.



Game Two: Tulane 8, East Carolina 0

A Ricky Castro complete-game shutout allowed the visitors to win game one of the scheduled doubleheader and even up the series.



Winning Pitcher: Ricky Castro (3-5) | 9.0 IP, 0R, 3H, 2BB, 5K

Losing Pitcher: Josh Grosz (4-2) | 3.2 IP, 5R, 5ER, 5H, 2BB, 4K



Brady Marget was the offensive hero for the Green Wave, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, while Simon Baumgardt and Brennan Lambert each drove in three runs. Starling, Berini and Ryley Johnson all picked up a hit for the Pirates.



Lambert got the scoring going in the top of the first with a three-run homer that set the tone for the contest. Castro did not allow a runner until walking Josh Moylan in the bottom of the fourth and did not yield a hit until Starling’s two-out single in the sixth. Johnson’s double in the bottom of the eighth presented ECU’s best chance to score, but Castro was able to hold the home team off the scoreboard.



Game Three: East Carolina 8, Tulane 6

The Pirates fell behind on a couple of occasions in the nightcap, but a big six-run frame propelled East Carolina to the series-clinching win.



Winning Pitcher: Jake Hunter (3-1) | 3.2 IP, 3R, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 5K

Losing Pitcher: Cristian Sanchez (0-5) | 0.1 IP, 3R, 3ER, 3H

Save: Danny Beal (3) | 0.1 IP, 1K



Starling went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI while Marget enjoyed another solid effort, finishing with two hits and three RBI.



In what turned out to be a bit of a pitcher’s duel, the teams traded single runs to forge a 2-2 deadlock through five frames. Baumgardt afforded Tulane its final lead of the game with a leadoff solo home run in the top of the sixth, but ECU would answer in a big way in the home half.



Justin Wilcoxen began the half inning with a walk and moved to second on a Cunningham sac bunt. Then, with two outs, Nowak singled to right field to knot the score and stole second before crossing home on a Hoover RBI single that put the Pirates ahead for good. Starling kept things moving with an RBI single of his own to give East Carolina some breathing room at 5-3 and Moylan unloaded on a 1-1 offering, drilling it over the wall in dead center to push the Pirates ahead by four. Jenkins-Cowart put the exclamation point on the frame with a majestic solo shot to right center that left ECU up 8-3.



The Green Wave tried to make things interesting in the final few innings but ran out of steam as the visitors could only pull within two the rest of the way.



East Carolina improved to 26-3 at home this season and have won eight of nine AAC contests inside the friendly confines.

The Pirates took a 37-36 lead in the all-time series with the Green Wave.

ECU ran its record to 23-0 when scoring at least six runs in a game.

notched his 200th career strikeout with three punchouts in Friday’s opener before that contest was suspended. Jenkins-Cowart made his 100th career start in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Up Next: East Carolina closes its season series with North Carolina Wednesday, May 3, at Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.