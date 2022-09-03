GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go.
The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run.
Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.
This time, at least, it all came in a win.
Devin Leary, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but he had a costly interception with about 5 minutes left that set up East Carolina’s late touchdown drive. The Wolfpack also came up empty on six goal-line plays in the fourth quarter, first with a goal-line fumble by Jordan Houston and then with talented youngster Demie Sumo-Karngbaye getting stuffed four straight times to end another drive.
In fact, the difference in this game – Duffer’s misses aside – came on a blocked punt by Jasiah Provillon deep in ECU’s end that Sean Brown recovered in the end zone late in the first quarter.
Sumo-Karngbaye ran for 79 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack’s ground game, offering a physical and thud-delivering presence.
Ahlers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead East Carolina, one going to C.J. Johnson and the other going to Shane Calhoun.
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. State: Everything has been set up for the Wolfpack to make a big leap in Doeren’s 10th season, from Leary’s presence for a team regarded as a top ACC contender to the program matching its highest-ever preseason ranking in The Associated Press poll. And N.C. State appeared to be gradually taking control by leading 21-7 by halftime while starting the second half with the ball – only to see this one very nearly turn into yet another frustration in a stadium where the Wolfpack had lost four of five meetings.
ECU: Mike Houston’s first three years had been a heavy rebuild of the ECU program, which has long had a reputation for thriving in matchups against power-conference schools at home backed by rowdy crowd. The Pirates spent much of the afternoon grinding against a Wolfpack defense that ranked among the nation’s best last season, but they kept hanging around before making a late move toward a big upset. That could provide confidence going forward for the American Athletic Conference program — or it could be a damaging blow considering how this one ended.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
N.C. State didn’t look sharp in this one, and that could cost the Wolfpack a bit with voters for the next AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Charleston Southern of the Championship Subdivision visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.
ECU: The Pirates host Old Dominion — which beat Virginia Tech in its Friday opener — next Saturday.