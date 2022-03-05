JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a solid first quarter, the East Carolina lacrosse team could not keep up with No. 22 Jacksonville, falling 24-5 on Saturday afternoon.

East Carolina drops to 4-2 on the season while Jacksonville improves to 3-2.

It was back and forth in the first quarter. Megan Tryniski opened the scoring to give East Carolina a 1-0 lead. Jacksonville answered with a pair of goals, but Leah Bestany answered for ECU to make it 2-2. After Jacksonville got its third goal of the game, the Pirates went on a 2-0 run of their own. Erin Gulden scored off a pass from Tryniski and then Tryniski added her second goal of the game. Unfortunately, the Dolphins created some separation in the final part of the opening frame, finishing the quarter on a 4-1 run, with just a Bestany goal with 32 seconds remaining representing the scoring for ECU. That made it 7-5 in favor of Jacksonville after one.

After the first quarter, the Pirate offense could not get anything going. ECU did not score in the second quarter, while Jacksonville rattled off six goals to make it 13-5 at halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Jacksonville once again outscoring the Pirates 6-0. The Dolphins closed the fourth quarter with a 5-0 frame to pull away.

Jacksonville finished with a 38-12 edge in shots and a 15-8 lead in draw controls. The Dolphins also led 12-9 in ground balls and had eight turnovers compared to 14 for the Pirates.

Tryniski led ECU with two goals and an assist while Bestany had a pair of goals. Alexandra Giacolone had a team-high three ground balls for the Pirates and was one of three players with a caused turnover, along with Brynn Knight and Caroline Meininger. Nicole LeGar and Ellie Bromley each had a pair of draw controls. Knight played the first 45 minutes in goal, making 12 saves while Sophie Bandorick played the final 15 minutes and made a pair of stops.

The Pirates will stay in Florida for their next game, taking on Stetson on Monday at 12 noon.