GREENVILLE, N.C. – J.T. Jarrett tallied a pair of hits and plated two runs lifting No. 22 NC State to a 2-0 win over East Carolina Tuesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Wolfpack improved to 16-8 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 14-12.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Jarrett’s sac bunt. Dominic Pilolli led off with a double down the right-field line and took third on a Mayhue wild pitch. Jarrett plated his 11th run of the season on a sac bunt towards the first base side of the rubber pushing across Pilolli.

Garrett Payne (3-0) earned the win tossing 2.2 scoreless frames allowing two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Chris Villaman notched his fourth save of the year working a perfect ninth inning with one punch out. NC State also used Canaan Silver (3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) and Baker Nelson (2.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) in relief bridging the gap from Payne to Villaman.

C.J. Mayhue (2-1) got the loss in his first collegiate start for the Pirates after allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts over three innings. On a staff night, ECU used three arms out of the bullpen getting outings from Danny Beal (0.1 IP, 3 Hs, 1 R, 1 K), Trey Yesavage (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks) and Carter Spivey (4.2 IP, 2 Hs, 2 BBs, 4 Ks).

Jarrett plated NC State’s second and final run of the contest in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead. Tommy White singled to right-center and too third on Pilolli’s base hit to right before crossing home on Jarrett’s ball to left-center.

The Pirates were out-hit eight to three on the day getting base knocks from Lane Hoover, Josh Moylan and Bryson Worrell. ECU’s pitching staff registered 11 strikeouts in the game marking the 17th time in 28 games with double-digit punchouts.

Joining Jarrett with multiple hits were Pilolli and White who both had two each.

ECU will open American Athletic Conference play this weekend traveling to Cincinnati for a three-game series. First pitch of the weekend is set for 5 p.m. (ET) on Friday, April 1 and will be streamed on ESPN+.