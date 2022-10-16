ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 24 UCF hit .390 and racked up 51 kills on the way to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at The Venue.

The Pirates drop to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in league play while the Knights improve to 15-1 and 7-1.

Angeles Alderete led the way offensively for ECU with seven kills while Kenzie Beckham notched a team-high 12 digs in the back row. McKenna Melville tallied 19 kills and a .471 hitting percentage and added 11 digs to complete the double-double.

UCF out-blocked the Pirates 7.0 to 3.0 while East Carolina owned a 4-2 advantage in service aces. The Knights hit for a high percentage in all three sets, recording .406 efficiency in the opening frame.

Up Next:

ECU takes on Memphis (Oct. 21) and SMU (Oct. 23) next weekend in Greenville.