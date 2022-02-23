BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a RBI double by Ryder Giles and a two-RBI base knock from Lane Hoover securing a 10-3 win Tuesday night over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 1-3 on the season while the Camels fell to 1-3.

The Pirates registered three hits and drew four walks in the fifth plating a season-high five runs and taking a 5-1 lead. With one away and Alec Makarewicz standing on first, Josh Moylan walked which was followed by Giles’ RBI double that knotted the game at one all. Ryley Johnson loaded the bases with a two-out walk, then Zach Agnos walked pushing across Moylan. Hoover laced the first of his two hits with a two-RBI single down the left field line plating Giles and Johnson before Agnos scored on a passed ball.

C.J. Mayhue (1-0) earned the win allowing one run (earned) on one hits with three strikeouts in three relief frames. Starter Carter Spivey tossed two scoreless frames giving up four hits and fanning three. Joining Mayhue out of the pen on a staff night were Josh Grosz (1.0 IP, 1 R, 2 Ks), Danny Beal (2.0 IP, 1 R, 2), Trey Yesavage (0.1 IP, 1 K) and Skylar Brooks (0.2 IP, 2 Ks).

Jordan Irizarry (0-1) took the loss surrendering two runs (both earned) on one hit with two walks in one-third of an inning. Starter Ryan Chasse held the Pirates hitless through two frames while allowing a walk and striking out three. Jonathan Beymer also held the Purple and Gold hitless during his two frames with a pair of strikeouts. From there, the Camels used six additional arms in Cade Anderson (0.1 IP, 3 Rs), Ty Cummings (1.1 IP, 1 R), Peyton Brown (0.2 IP, 4 Rs), Garret Kangas (0.1 IP, 0 Rs), Trent Adams (1.0 IP 2 Rs) and George Ferguson (1.0 IP, 1 K).

Zach Neto staked Campbell to an early 1-0 lead in the third frame scoring after Dalen Thompson stole second base. The Camel’s got opening frame base hits by Neto and Thompson which put runners on the corners. Thompson took off for second base where Justin Wilcoxen threw down to Giles covering the bag and on the same play, Neto darted home for the games first run.

Leading 5-1, the Pirates tacked on another run in the sixth thanks to Wilcoxen’s sac fly extending their lead to 6-1. CJ Boyd led off with a single to right field and took second on Makarewicz’ ground out to first. Moylan followed with his second walk of the contest before Giles loaded the bases with a single through the left side. Wilcoxen took a first pitch offering from Cummings to center field allowing Boyd to cross home.

Zach Williams’ first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field, pulled the Camels within four, 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth frame.

The Pirates added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, while the Camels added one in the ninth capping the scoring at 10-3.

Offensively the Pirates banged out a season-high 12 hits with Giles leading the way with three. Joining him with multiple base knocks were Boyd and Hoover with two each. Hoover led the club with three RBI, while six others added one. On the mound, the Pirates struck out 13 on the day marking the fourth consecutive game with double-digit punch outs on the season.

ECU will be back in action Friday, Feb. 25 when it takes on North Carolina in the first of a three-game traveling set. The first two games will be played at Bryson Field inside Boshamer Stadium with start times beginning at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. (ET), while Sunday’s contest will be played at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium at 4 p.m. (EST).