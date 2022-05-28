GREENWOOD, S.C. — The East Carolina Club Baseball team had a tough start to its appearance in the opening round of its World Series, falling 15-2 on Saturday.

The Pirates got on the board in the first inning. Paul Frey walked, Zachary Nicholson singled and Joshua Jacobs walked to load the bases with one out. Michael Buchino hit a sacrifice fly to score Frey for a 1-0 lead. However, Cal Poly got Brandon Ward for the third out.

The Pirates held the lead until the Mustangs answered by pushing three across in the fifth, then another seven in the sixth for a 10-1 lead.

ECU was able to score one in the bottom of the eighth. The Pirates loaded the bases again after Brandon Magnotta walked, Frey was hit by a pitch and Jason Stanicek Jr. walked. Zachary Nicholson then walked to score Magnotta. However, Joshua Jacobs struck out and Nicholson was erased on a fielder’s choice by Michael Burchino to end the inning.

Cal Poly responded with five runs in the top of the ninth to shut the door, whereas the Pirates weren’t able to score any in the bottom of the ninth.

ECU will face LSU Sunday morning at 10:30 in an elimination game.