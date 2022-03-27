CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte used three straight-set singles victories and a doubles sweep to post a 4-0 non-conference win over East Carolina at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers, also ranked No. 53 nationally in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, upped their record to 13-4, while the Pirates dropped to 3-11.

The hosts extended a 1-0 lead after doubles play by capturing three singles matches in strong fashion. Ruxi Schech and Emma Wilkins cruised to 6-2, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 wins over Alisa Diercksen and Ines Bachir at the No. 2 and No. 5 positions, respectively. Lucia Quiterio followed with a similar 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Alisha Hussain at No. 4 to clinch the team triumph. The remaining three matches were discontinued after the 49ers posted their fourth point.

Kaavya Sawhney and Schech teamed up for a 6-1 victory over Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Diercksen to open doubles action at No. 2 before Jenna Dean and Wilkins secured the tally moments later with a 6-2 win over Anne Lou Champion and Isabella Rivera Ortiz at No. 3.

East Carolina (3-10) will visit Durham Wednesday to face North Carolina Central in a make-up (from March 23) beginning at 2 p.m. before closing out its four-match road swing at Old Dominion Saturday.

No. 53 CHARLOTTE 4, EAST CAROLINA 0

Singles Play

No. 1 – Margaux Maquet (CLT) vs. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 5-7, 3-2, unfinished

No. 2 – Ruxi Schech (CLT) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 – Rocio Safont (CLT) vs. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-3, 1-2, unfinished

No. 4 – Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-3, 6-1

No. 5 – Emma Wilkins (CLT) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 – Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) vs. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) 6-3, 4-2, unfinished

Doubles Play

No. 1 – No. 24 Maquet/Quiterio (CLT) vs. Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 3-4, unfinished

No. 2 – Kaavya Sawhney/Schech (CLT) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Diercksen (ECU) 6-1

No. 3 – Jenna Dean/Wilkins (CLT) def. Champion/Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2

Team Records: East Carolina 3-11, Charlotte 13-4