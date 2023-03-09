FORT WORTH, Texas – 22 points each from RJ Felton and Jaden Walker propelled No. 9 seed East Carolina to a 73-58 victory over eighth-seeded South Florida in the first game of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

CLICK HERE to read more from ECUPirates.com.



With the win, the Pirates (16-16) will face No. 1 Houston in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ESPN2. It was the Pirates’ first win at the American Championship since defeating Temple in the First Round in 2017.



South Florida (14-18) led by as many as 10 halfway into the first half before the Pirates went on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to one at 26-25 with 5:42 remaining. ECU closed the half on a 16-4 run to go into break with a 41-33 lead.



In the second half, the Pirates built their lead to as many as 20 with just over a minute to go.



Walker added 10 assists to go along with his 22 points, while Felton converted four 3-pointers on the way to his 22. Ezra Ausar and Dave Kasanganay each added 10 points.



Tyler Harris led South Florida with 26 points, including six 3-pointers.



The latest tournament information can be found online at The American’s Championship Central by visiting www.TheAmerican.org/mbb. Tickets for the championship are on sale through Ticketmaster.



2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule



First Round | Thursday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina 73, No. 8 South Florida 58

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 UCF | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU



Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10

Game 4: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 1 Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Tulane | 9 p.m. | ESPNU



Semifinals | Saturday, March 11

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN2



Final | Sunday, March 12

Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN