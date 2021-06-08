Norby named finalist for Bragan Award

FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina sophomore Connor Norby has been named one of four finalists for the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) presented by SR Bats the organization announced Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Norby was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award along with fellow teammate Gavin Williams.

Norby, who has started all 59 games this season at second base, was named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year and a Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-America selection. He enters the Nashville Super Regional ranked second nationally in hits (100) and total bases (160), while also ranking among the leaders in hits per game (sixth/1.69), batting average (eighth/.418), runs (10th/64), on-base percentage (38th/.487), home runs (42nd/15), runs per game (42nd/1.08) and slugging percentage (47th/.669).

The Kernersville, N.C. native became the fourth player in program history to register 100 hits in a season and did it in fewer games (58) than any other student-athlete. Also, a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, he has tallied at least one hit in 51 of 59 games (multiple 33 times) and has plated at least one run in 27 contests (multiple on 12 occasions) – both leading the team. Norby also leads the club in home runs (15) and RBI (51) and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (64) with Thomas Francisco. He set the school record with a 56-game on-base streak that started in 2020 and ended at USF on May 21.

Joining Norby as a finalist are Texas Tech’s Jace Jung, Arizona’s Jacob Berry and Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman. The winner of the BBCSA will be announced later this month and honored at a gala in the fall.

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove won the initial BBCSA in 2017 while Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg took home the honor in 2018. Texas Tech’s Josh Jung won the award in 2019 and is the brother of this year’s finalist Jace Jung. Last year the BBCSA had no winner due to the COVID-19 virus which cut short the college baseball season. For more information about the BBCSA presented by SR Bats, fans can visit www.braganslugger.com.