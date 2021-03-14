Norby’s homer helps ECU finish off sweep to Charlotte

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Connor Norby’s sixth home run of the season broke a one-all tie in the third inning helping No. 14 East Carolina to a weekend sweep of Charlotte Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, 3-1. With the win the Pirates improve to 13-2 on the season, while the 49ers fall to 8-6.

Norby, who collected a team-best two hits, sent an 0-2 offering from Matt Brooks over the right-field wall that traveled 330 feet in the third stanza giving the Pirates a 2-1 advantage.

Matt Bridges (2-0) earned the win in relief tossing 2.1 scoreless frames with one hit. Starter Tyler Smith gave up one run (earned) on five hits with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. ECU would get relief outings from Cam Colmore (0.2 IP, 1 K), A.J. Wilson (0.1 IP) and Ryder Giles (1.0 IP), who earned his first save of the season.

Brooks (1-1) suffered the loss after being touched for three runs (all earned) on six hits with three walks and tied a career-high fanning eight batters. Kolton Scherbenske worked two-thirds of an inning walking one and striking out one, while Spence Giesting recorded one out. Ryan Czanstkowski (0.2 IP, 1 K) and Jackson Boss (0.1 IP, 1 K) pitched the eighth inning in relief.

Charlotte wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a run in the first frame for an early 1-0 lead. Craig Keuchel and Austin Knight singled to start the stanza before David McCabe reached on a fielder’s choice putting runners at the corners. Keuchel would score on Aaron McKeithan’s double-play ball to the left of second base.

ECU strung together three consecutive one-out hits on three pitches tying the game at one-all in the second. Seth Caddell laced a shot to center, Alec Makarewicz singled to left field and Ben Newton’s RBI base hit through the left side plated Caddell.

Josh Moylan added an insurance run in the sixth belting his third home run of the season to left field (364 feet) making it a 3-1 ball game.

ECU returns to action on Wednesday, March 17 when it travels to instate foe UNCW for a midweek matchup. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Brooks Field and will be streamed on FloSports.com.

Post-Game Notes:

ECU improved to 3-1 on the season when its opponent scores first …

Norby extended his on-base streak to 22 games dating back to 2020 with his solo home run in the third frame … Registered his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the season (21st of his career) after going 2-for-3 from the dish …

Thomas Francisco owns a 15-game on-base streak, which was extended in the third inning on a walk …

Josh Moylan extended his on-base streak to 12 games with his home run in the sixth inning …

With the win, ECU swept its third home series of the season and if you include the home-and-home wins against Duke, its the fourth overall sweep of an opponent …