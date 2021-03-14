North Dakota scores in 7th, beats ECU softball, 4-3

ATHENS, Ga. – East Carolina lost its sixth one-run game of the season Sunday morning, falling to North Dakota 4-3 to close out the UGA Classic at Turner Softball Stadium.

The Pirates dropped their eighth straight to dip to 9-10 overall. The Fighting Hawks improved to 8-12 with their second win of the weekend.

Junior RHP Kama Woodall (4-5) was saddled with the loss in another complete-game effort, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Jannay Jones (4-3) also went the distance in her team’s victory as she allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Redshirt senior infielder Rachel McCollum was 2-for-4 with a run scored while junior infielder Ashleigh Inae and freshman utility Emma Anthony recorded an RBI each with a pair of sacrifice flies. Caitlyn Shumaker posted two RBI for the Fighting Hawks as no North Dakota hitter produced more than one base hit.

The Fighting Hawks grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first. Alexys Campos reached on a fielding error at short before, with one out, Madi Moore reached on an infield single. The runners moved into scoring position via a wild pitch and Madison Pederson walked to load the bases. A two-run single by Shumaker brought in the first runs of the contest before the inning continued with a hit by pitch. With the bags still full of North Dakota runners, Jocelyn Kirk roped an RBI single to left, scoring Pederson to make it 3-0. Woodall was eventually able to wriggle out of the inning by inducing a liner to second and fanning McKenzie Ryan looking.

As the game wore on, Woodall began to settle in, and ECU started to chip away. Sacrifice flies in the third and fourth frames off the bats of junior infielder Ashleigh Inae and freshman utility Emma Anthony cut the Fighting Hawk advantage to one before a North Dakota error allowed the tying run to cross home in the top of the fifth.

The Fighting Hawks found the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Campos tripled to left center and Chevelle Sartin plated her on a sacrifice fly to end the contest.

Up Next: East Carolina heads to Harrisonburg next weekend for a three-game series against JMU at Veterans Memorial Park.