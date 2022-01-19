Offense struggles for ECU women in home loss to Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Struggles on the offensive end cost the East Carolina women’s basketball team as the Pirates fell to visiting Temple 56-41 on Wednesday night.

East Carolina drops to 8-10 overall with a 1-4 AAC mark while Temple is still perfect in conference with a 3-0 league ledger and an 8-6 overall record.

How It Happened

The opening quarter was evenly matched as both defenses settled in quickly. Tylar Bennett was an offensive catalyst for the Pirates, scoring six points. Synia Johnson and Da’Ja Green were providers, each handing out a pair of assists. But thanks to six points from Alexa Williamson, Temple finished the first quarter with a 16-12 lead.

The second quarter saw the Pirate offense falter while Temple built onto its lead. ECU shot just 2-of-16 (.125) in the second frame, with Bennett and Green each hitting a field goal. AAC Preseason Player of the Year Mia Davis began to produce for the Owls. She had seven points, including getting to the free throw three times. Emani Mayo also added five points for Temple as East Carolina was outscored 15-4 and trailed 31-16 at the halftime break.

The Pirates showed signs of life starting the third quarter. East Carolina started the second half on a 9-0 run, fueled by three Temple turnovers and culminated in a Taniyah Thompson three-point play to make it 31-25 at the 7:03 mark.

Unfortunately, the Pirates could not keep it going. Williamson scored four straight points and a three from Caranda Perea pushed the lead back to 13. The Owls eventually extended their lead to as many as 18 and held a 47-30 lead heading into fourth.

Thompson added seven points in the fourth quarter while Iycez Adams had five as ECU outscored Temple 11-9 in the final frame, but never got closer than 14 points.

Pirate Notes

Bennett finished with her first double-double as a Pirate, recording a season-best 10 points to go with 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Eight of Bennett’s rebounds came on the offensive end, as ECU had 19 offensive boards as a team.

Thompson scored 12 points, her ninth straight game with at least 10 points, while also adding six points.

Iycez Adams played a career-high 18 minutes, scoring five points while grabbing two steals and two rebounds.

Up Next

East Carolina will have nearly a week off before returning to the court. The Pirates will next head to Wichita State for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 25.