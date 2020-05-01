Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley reflects on days at ECU to preview Saturday’s East Carolina Classic Rewind game

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Former ECU assistant coach Lincoln Riley took one of the fastest trips ever to the top of the college football coaching world.

Riley parlayed his days in Greenville into the Offensive Coordinator position at the University of Oklahoma for then coach Bob Stoops. When Stoops stepped down, Riley was right there to take the job at the tender age of 34.

9 on your side Sports Director talked with Riley this week via Zoom to talk about his biggest win at ECU, the Pirates 70-41 thrashing of North Carolina back on September 20, 2014.

That game is this week’s East Carolina Classic Rewind and will air on WNCT-TV at 11:30AM on Saturday.

Riley also had kind words for Greenville and the Pirate’s coaching staff, led by 2nd year coach Mike Houston.