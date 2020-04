GREENVILLE (WNCT) – On this date in 2013 East Carolina won the CIT basketball championship.

Akeem Richmond hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give East Carolina a 77-74 win over Weber State in the 2013 CIT championship game.

Miguel Paul led East Carolina with 23 points while Maurice Kemp scored 20 in the Pirate win.

The team returned home to a hero’s welcome that next morning as Pirate fans came out to the Pitt-Greenville airport to show their appreciation for the title.