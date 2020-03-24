One on one with Coach Houston; special message from Agnos and Voliva highlight Tuesday Sports

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston spoke to the media for the first time since the cancellation of spring football on Tuesday.

“We are in uncharted waters,” said Houston. “Our players each have individual work that they need to get in, but these are challenging times.”

Coach Houston and 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey practiced social distancing while recording a special today that will air this Saturday on WNCT-TV 9 at 1pm. It’s the East Carolina Classic Rewind, which will feature the game broadcast of the 2007 East Carolina win over North Carolina. Ben Hartman kicked a 39-yard field goal on the game’s final play in a 34-31 Pirate win over the Tar Heels.

Also on Tuesday in sports, former ECU pitchers Evan Voliva and Jake Agnos checked in from Tampa, Florida. The two former Pirates have been in quarantine with others in the Yankee’s minor league organization for the last couple of week. They are hoping to be released this week. The two just wanted to let ‘Pirate Nation’ know that they were doing just fine.