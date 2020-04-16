One-on-one with ECU Basketball Coach Joe Dooley

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey caught up with ECU basketball coach Joe Dooley via Zoom earlier today.

Dooley said he expected next year’s team to look a lot like the one that finished this past season, with one or two additions.

He also joked about his players finding it odd to play basketball outdoors, with all of the gyms closed due to the coronavirus.

Part of the interview aired on WNCT-TV during the sportscast. This is the entire interview from Thursday morning.