Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

One-on-one with ECU Basketball Coach Joe Dooley

ECU Pirates

by: 9 on your side Sports

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey caught up with ECU basketball coach Joe Dooley via Zoom earlier today.

Dooley said he expected next year’s team to look a lot like the one that finished this past season, with one or two additions.

He also joked about his players finding it odd to play basketball outdoors, with all of the gyms closed due to the coronavirus.

Part of the interview aired on WNCT-TV during the sportscast. This is the entire interview from Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV