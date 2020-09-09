One-on-one with ECU football Coach Mike Houston

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – This is a big week for Pirate football.
East Carolina will conduct the team’s third and final scrimmage of the preseason on Friday. Next week the team will begin working exclusively on the Pirate’s opening opponent, nationally ranked UCF.
“UCF plays Georgia Tech before they play us, so they’ll have an advantage having played a game in this Covid-19 era,” said Pirate coach Mike Houston in his weekly one-on-one with 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey. “That makes Friday’s scrimmage that much more important for us.”
ECU has seen its opening game moved twice. The Pirates were supposed to open with Marshall on August 29th. That game was them moved to September 12th before it was postponed again.