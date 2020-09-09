One-on-one with ECU football Coach Mike Houston

GREENVILLE (WNCT) - With the return of East Carolina Football, comes the return of two weekly coaches' shows.

The first 2020 Mike Houston Television Show will air Sunday, September 6 on WNCT/ENCT (Greenville) at 11:30 a.m. Houston and host Brian Bailey will provide fans an inside look at the ECU football team, showcase Pirate student-athletes and assistant coaches before adding game highlights when the season begins.

Every Monday night during the season beginning September 7, fans can join Houston and Bailey for the Mike Houston Radio Show from 6-7 p.m. The call-in show will air live on The Game 94.3 FM and five other regional affiliates (listed below). The show is also available on the TuneIn app.

Learfield IMG College, multimedia rights holder for East Carolina Athletics, manages the Pirate Sports Network under the direction of Pirate Sports Properties General Manager Meghan Heinchon.

Archived versions of the television and radio show can also be found on ECUPirates.com after it airs (Watch/Listen menu on top row).

The Mike Houston TV ShowWNCT/ENCT (Greenville) – Sunday at 11:30 a.m.MASN (regional) – Monday at 10:30 p.m.ECN-Suddenlink Channel 25 and VOD (Greenville/Rocky Mount) – Thursday at 8 p.m.ECU Athletics Channel on YouTube

The Mike Houston Radio ShowElizabeth City – WGAI (560 AM)Greenville – WRHD (94.3 FM)Hamlet – WKDX (1250 AM)Myrtle Beach, S.C. – WAYS (1050 AM, 101.9 FM)Williamston – WIAM (900 AM, 97.5 FM)Winston-Salem – WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM)TuneIn (app) –TuneIn.com/ECU

