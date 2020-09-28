One-on-one with Mike Houston to preview East Carolina’s match-up with Georgia State

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – As the “Official Station of the Pirates” 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey sits down with East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston each Monday during the season.

Coach Houston recapped ECU’s 51-28 loss to UCF and also previewed this week’s game with Georgia State.

The Pirates will travel to Atlanta on Friday for the noon kick-off on Saturday from Center Parc Stadium. This will be the first ever match-up between the Pirates and the Panthers.

Coach Houston will host his weekly news conference via Zoom on Tuesday.