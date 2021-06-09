Online Originals: Pirate Nation rallies together to send off ECU baseball team to Super Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s baseball team is on its quest for the first-ever College World Series appearance in program history.

No matter what the sport is, Pirate Nation continues to show strength in numbers. On Wednesday afternoon, fans decked out in purple and gold gathered outside Clark-LeClair Stadium to send off the team ahead of its big weekend.

The team is headed to Nashville for the NCAA College World Series Super Regional. That is where their next matchup awaits: the Vanderbilt Commodores. This weekend’s games are a task the players, coaches, and fans are ready to tackle.

“It was fun to send them off,” said Bryson Dilday, ECU baseball fan. “It feels good because a lot of people don’t think we’re good, like one of those top teams, but we are.”

#PirateNation rallied together this afternoon to send-off @ECUBaseball to the @NCAACWS Super Regional.



Good luck to all of the players & coaches headed to Nashville! pic.twitter.com/C6benWSF4o — Kelci O'Donnell (@KelciodonnellTV) June 9, 2021

Wednesday afternoon, the guys loaded the bus and embraced the fans before leaving Greenville.

“It’s awesome! They have had such a great season are we just hope it continues,” said Lori Wagner, an ECU baseball fan.

Pirate fans alike are all excited to see what the future holds. Some of them tell 9OYS this year is unlike any season they have experienced before.

The @ECUBaseball team has touched down in Nashville. To get you set for this weekend’s Super Regional vs. Vanderbilt, join us on @wnct9 at 5:30 for a special edition of the Cliff Godwin Show. pic.twitter.com/m87yyPzUSc — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) June 9, 2021

“I think this is the year,” said Jim Wagner, an ECU baseball fan.

Fans filled the air with loud cheers as the team got on its bus to head to the airport, where they boarded a chartered flight for Nashville. There was one chant, in particular, we will continue to hear, not only in Nashville this weekend but from ECU fans everywhere.

“Go Pirates!,” said Jim and Lori Wagner.

Eight Super Regional host sites announced, ECU begins play Friday

East Carolina claims Greenville Regional title, advances to Super Regional in Nashville

ECU’s Norby, Williams among semifinalists for Golden Spikes award

Norby named finalist for Bragan Award

Agnos, Moylan named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team

WNCT Sports Director @bbaileywnct will be live starting Thursday from the Super Regional in Nashville as the @ECUBaseball team looks to clinch its first-ever trip to the College World Series. Join Brian for exclusive interviews, highlights, reactions and more. pic.twitter.com/WUqrGB7xy7 — 9OYS Sports (@9OYSSports) June 9, 2021

As for the games, we will have complete coverage during our sportscast all weekend long.

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) will face No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15) Friday at noon on ESPN2.