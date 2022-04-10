DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina continued its push toward the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend, taking part in the Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Stadium.

The Pirates tested their mettle against a number of teams from the ACC and SEC as well as a number of regional opponents.

Chase Osborne set the school record in the 5,000-meter run while ECU student-athletes posted six top-10 program times and marks.

Program Top-10 Times and Marks Achieved

Chase Osborne – 5,000m Run (14:24.79) Madeline Hill – 5,000m Run (16:51.05) Molly Stecker – High Jump (1.70m) Jack Dingman – 1,500m Run (3:52.48) Mackenzie Whitaker – Heptathlon (4,162 Points) Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (49.19m)

Up Next: East Carolina travels to Columbia, S.C. April 16 for the Gamecock Invitational.