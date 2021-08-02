Pair of Pirates participating in U.S. Amateur

RYE, N.Y. — East Carolina golfers Kathryn Carson and Riley Hamilton will be among the 156-player field competing in the 121st edition of the U.S. Amateur Championship at the Westchester Country Club beginning Monday morning.

Carson will be the first of the duo to tee off with an 8:35 a.m. start time, while Hamilton is scheduled to take her first swing 30 minutes later at 9:05 a.m.

The tournament will begin with 18 holes of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday. The field will then be cut to a 64-person match-play bracket. The round of 64 will be on Wednesday, followed by the rounds of 32 and 16 on Thursday, the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the 36-hole championship on Sunday.

CLICK HERE to follow the rounds

Carson secured her spot in the field after shooting a 2-over 74 at the qualifying event at the Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, Tenn., while Hamilton was among six players to advance from the Carolina Trace Country Club qualifying event in Sanford, N.C., where she finished at even-par.

Carson and Hamilton will each be competing in their first U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Golf Channel will have coverage of the event Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, while Peacock will stream Thursday’s and Friday’s action with broadcasts commencing each day at 2 p.m.