FAIRFAX, Va. – The East Carolina soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over the George Mason Patriots on Thursday to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to five games. Carsen Parker scored both goals for the Pirates, including the game winner with just 46 seconds remaining.



Despite ECU dominating possession and racking up scoring chances in the first half, it was the Patriots who opened the scoring in the game. A penalty conceded by the Pirate defense in the 57th minute was put away firmly by Sarah DeWitt for a 1-0 lead. The goal ended a shutout streak of over 450 minutes.



The deficit didn’t last long, though, as Holly Schlagel served a brilliant ball into the box from the right side. Carsen Parker was alone on the end of the cross and finished confidently with her head to the near post to even the score in the 62nd minute. The score was Parker’s first of the year and the first assist for Schlagel.



The Patriots nearly got themselves a winner in the 79th minute but for a stunning save by AAC Goalkeeper of the Week Maeve English who made a leaping deflection to push the shot over the crossbar. The save was English’s only stop of the game, but was nothing short of crucial



The game, however, was not destined to be a draw. An ECU corner in the final minute saw Sierra Lowery serve the ball up near the goal line where it eventually fell to the feet of Parker who punched it in for a game winner and a brace. The assist was Lowery’s first of the year.



Key Stats

The two goals match Parker’s career best from March 21, 2021 in a contest with SMU.

The Pirates led 11-4 in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal.

ECU earned six corners to Mason’s one, including the critical one in the final minute.

Nine Pirates have now recorded points on the season with the addition of Parker, Schlagel and Lowery.

Up Next

The Pirates return home for a matchup with the Florida Gators on Sunday at 12 p.m. The game is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+. NOTE: The match Sunday was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. and will now take place at 12 p.m.