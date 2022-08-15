GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University commit Parker Byrd is set to undergo another surgery Tuesday morning, his 13th operation since suffering severe leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July.

Byrd recently had a below-the-knee amputation on his right side, and he’s set to have the rest of his right knee amputated as soon as this week, pending approval from his doctors. Tuesday’s operation will be to clean wounds and change his wound vacuum, according to Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd.

“The scariest part is that they will also check on the tissue and skin flap around the knee, to see if it is still healthy,” Mitzi wrote in a Facebook update Monday evening. “It looked great on Saturday but as we have learned, a lot can change in just a few hours. So, we ask for many prayers that it remains healthy and viable and that the disarticulation amputation will still be possible on Thursday. We are praying that he will soon be transferred to inpatient rehab and he can start building his strength back up. He has already bonded with PT/OT and he’s ready to get to work and move forward. Jeff and I have been busy trying to set things up for him once he is discharged. Thank you all for continuing to check on us and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. You all are appreciated and loved more than you know.”

At the time of the accident, Parker was preparing to start his freshman year as a member of the ECU baseball team. A Laurinburg native, Byrd attended Scotland County High School. He was also a standout player on his travel baseball team, the South Charlotte Panthers.

Byrd verbally committed to play baseball at ECU before playing a single high school baseball game. Both of his parents attended ECU.

Byrd has been in good spirits lately, encouraged by visits and support from friends and family,

“Parker had another good day,” Mitzi wrote Monday. “He had two hyperbaric treatments and more visitors. Between his treatments and going outside to visit, he’s barely ever in his room…which he LOVES! His spirits were good today and he said his pain is getting better.”