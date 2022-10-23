PHILADELPHIA – Carsen Parker’s third brace of the season proved too much for Temple as the East Carolina soccer team took down the Owls 2-1 on the road on Sunday. With the win, the Pirates have clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

If this script sounds familiar to you, you aren’t alone. For the third time this season, the Pirates won a game 2-1 in which Carsen Parker scored both goals, including a late winner in a 1-1 ballgame.

First, in the 27th minute, the graduate forward struck a ball first time from well clear of the 18-yard box and launched an absolute rocket into the lower right of the goal. The shot beat the Temple keeper by a fingertip and was the difference in the game going into halftime.

The Owls leveled the score in the second half on a miscue by Maeve English outside of the box when a pass deflected by Temple’s Jillian Allgood went straight to Emily Kavanaugh who easily lobbed the ball over English and into the goal.

Despite the Temple goal, ECU was clearly the better team in the second half, using their speed on the outside to consistently move the ball up the field. Sydney Schnell proved problematic for the Owls all game and it finally paid off in the 75th minute when she got in free on goal and gave Temple keeper Kyla Burns no choice but to commit a foul.

Carsen Parker once again rose to the occasion and fired home the penalty kick – her second of the year – to give the Pirates a lead they would not relinquish.

The win puts the Pirates back over .500 but more importantly, moves the team to 10 points in AAC play, clinching a spot in the conference tournament and setting up a critical matchup with Cincinnati for Senior Night on Thursday at 7 p.m. with conference seeding on the line. ECU will have to wait for the results of Sunday’s games to know exactly where they stand, but the win positions the squad well to move up the standings as the regular season comes to a close.

Key Stats

Maeve English, despite the one miscue, played another solid game, making five saves and setting the tone on the ECU back line.

Carsen Parker, despite only scoring goals in three games, now has six goals and 13 points on the season, both single-season career highs. Parker’s three game-winning goals are also a career high.

The Pirates outshot the Owls 17-9 and 10-6 on goal and earned four corners to Temple’s three.

Up Next

The Pirates return home for the final game of the regular season, Senior Day against Cincinnati. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and admission is free. The game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.