IRVING, Texas – After a breakout week for the graduate student, Carsen Parker has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The honor comes on the heels of a four-goal week for the forward with two goals apiece in games against George Mason and Florida. Not only did Parker score two goals in each game, she scored the game-winning goal in each of the two 2-1 wins for the team.

Against George Mason, Parker’s game winner came with only 46 on a corner kick. Then again, at home against Florida, Parker picked out the lower left corner on a free kick with only 5:42 remaining in the contest. The goals were Parker’s second and third game winners of her career and four goals marks a career best for a single season – and she did it in only two games.

The honor for Parker marks three weeks in a row with a weekly nod for a Pirate as Abby Sowa won the Defensive Player of the Week award the last two weeks, joined by Sydney Schnell on the honor roll two weeks ago and Maeve English as the Goalkeeper of the Week a week ago.

For Parker, the honor was the third of her career and the first since the spring 2021 season when she was twice tabbed as the AAC Offensive Player of the Week.