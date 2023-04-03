IRVING, Texas – Camryn Pennypacker has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Midfielder of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sophia LoCicero joined Pennypacker on the weekly list with an Honor Roll nod.

Pennypacker and LoCicero put up similar stat lines in the team’s victory over Vanderbilt, both scoring four goals while Pennypacker added a ground ball. LoCicero was 1-1 in free position shots on the game as well. Pennypacker scored three of her goals in the second half as the game as ECU pulled away for the conference win.

It was a great team outing for the Pirates on Saturday as they moved to 2-0 in AAC play on the season. The team will look to keep building as they host Cincinnati on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Johnson Stadium.