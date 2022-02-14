Pigskin Pig-Out Party set for April 8-9 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party is returning in 2022 and is scheduled for April 8-9. The Pigskin Pig-Out is a family-oriented festival-style event surrounding the annual East Carolina Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous pig cookin’ contest, tailgating with friends and family, 1st Annual Pigskin Car Show, live music and carnival fun for all ages. Both the Pirates baseball and softball teams will also have home games on Friday and Saturday.

Other scheduled activities for the weekend include the annual Pirate Club Golf Tournament at Brook Valley Country Club, PeeDee’s birthday party, live music, pony rides, an opportunity to send local celebrities into water with a Dunk Tank and a meet & greet with Coach Houston and the 2022 Pirates.

Serving as the centerpiece of the festivities however will be the Purple & Gold Spring Game, which is slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on April 9. Admission is free to the contest and fans will be allowed on the field at the conclusion of the game.

“We are excited to once again host Pirate Nation on campus for a weekend of fun culminating with the Purple & Gold Spring Game,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Our staff worked to put together a list of events that will be fun for all ages and make our campus the place to be that weekend. Pirate fans like nothing more than tailgating with friends and family, listening to live music, eating barbecue and watching the Pirates in action.”

Award-winning eastern Carolina-style barbecue and sides are available in three different portions this year, starting at $10 (single-serving), $20 (tailgate package) and $85 (4-gallon bucket). All BBQ options can be pre-ordered by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The Pirate Golf Classic will lead off the activities with a shotgun start Friday morning at Brook Valley Country Club before the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium gates open later in the day at 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register at: 2022 Pirate Golf Classic.

Cook registration is now open and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register early for the 40 cooking slots. An entry fee of $200 has been established per chef. Cooks with varying levels of experience can choose which category to compete in: Gold (serious/experienced) or Purple (casual/novice), while all entrants will have the opportunity to place in the Showmanship Category.

Stay tuned for more information and schedule updates that will be posted to the Pigskin Pig-Out Page.

2022 PIGSKIN PIGOUT

Friday, April 8

9:00 am – Pirate Golf Classic (Brook Valley Country Club)

12:00 pm – Pig Cooking Venue Opens for setup

5:00 pm – ECU Softball vs. Houston (Max R. Joyner Family Stadium)

6:00 pm – Cooks Meeting (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)

6:30 pm – Showmanship Judging (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)

6:30 pm – ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State (Clark-LeClair Stadium)

7:00 pm – Parade of Pigs (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)

9:00 pm – Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium closed to public

Saturday, April 9

7:00 am – Pig Cook Judging

10:00 am – Kids Zone & Skill Stations opens (Turf Practice Field)

10:00 am – Carnival opens (Burt Family Premium Lot)

10:00 am – Vendor Palooza opens (Burt Family Premium Lot)

10:00 am – BBQ Awards Ceremony (Taft Family Plaza)

10:15 am – Football Team Meet & Greet (Burt Family Premium Lot); ends at 11 a.m.

10:30 am – BBQ Plates for Sale (Taft Family Plaza)

11:15 am – PeeDee’s Birthday Party (Taft Family Plaza)

11:30 am – Live Music (Taft Family Plaza)

12:30 pm – ECU Football Purple/Gold Spring Game (Bagwell Field)

2:15 pm – Live Music (Taft Family Plaza)

3:00 pm – ECU Softball vs. Houston (Max R. Joyner Family Stadium)

4:00 pm – ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State (Clark-LeClair Stadium)