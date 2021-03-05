Pirate Baseball fans get back to gameday traditions with a few new rules

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tailgating is just one of the ways East Carolina University baseball fans were able to celebrate being allowed back at games. ECU officials are making sure everyone follows COVID-19 safety guidelines as they root for the Pirates.

“I’ve got goosebumps. I’m just trembling. So excited,” said Pirates fan Larry Melton.

That excitement comes as state restrictions are loosening to allow limited capacities at sporting events. Fans say it’s what they’ve been looking forward to.

“I’m really excited to be back because I haven’t been back since last baseball season before it was canceled,” said Wilmington resident and Pirates fan Lawyn Willamson.

ECU officials worked hard to make sure the stadium was ready for fans. The community is also happy to see the bleachers filled again.

“The local community has been hit hard in the last year. Not only Greenville but all communities,” said Melton. “We can’t keep these facilities up without revenue, so now having these fans back it’s bringing some revenue back.”

As fans return to the ballpark, they know they have a job to do.

“We will follow all the guidelines we have to follow so we can be here. We are just glad to be here,” said Melton.

Those who are a part of Pirate Nation are also glad to get back to some of their favorite gameday traditions.

“I like that I can go to the football and baseball games and in the (ECU baseball’s) Jungle, I can do gymnastics and run around in the field,” said Williamson.