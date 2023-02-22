GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential rain in the area Saturday, the Pirate Clash schedule has been altered for this upcoming weekend.

The teams joining East Carolina in the preseason tournament are Saint Francis, Bucknell and Radford.



The Pirates will now start the Pirate Clash on Thursday with a doubleheader against Bucknell at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed via ESPN+. The full updated Pirate Clash schedule can be viewed below.



Updated Pirate Clash Schedule (ECU games in bold)



Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 1 – Bucknell vs. East Carolina (4 p.m.)

Game 2 – Bucknell vs. East Carolina (6:30 p.m.)



Friday, Feb. 24

Game 3 – Radford vs. Bucknell (10 a.m.)

Game 4 – Saint Francis vs. Bucknell (12:30 p.m.)

Game 5 – Radford vs. East Carolina (3 p.m.)

Game 6 – Bucknell vs. East Carolina (5:30 p.m.)



Saturday, Feb. 25

Game 7 – Saint Francis vs. Radford (10 a.m.)

Game 8 – Bucknell vs. Radford (12:30 p.m.)

Game 9 – Saint Francis vs. East Carolina (3 p.m.)



Sunday, Feb. 26

Game 10 – Radford vs. Saint Francis (10 a.m.)

Game 11 – potential rain makeup game (12:30 p.m.)