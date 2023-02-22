GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pirate Club Armada tour will have 16 stops in 2023 to visit supporters across the state and region, including seven socials prior to baseball games.

The spring tour enables the Pirate Club to travel to areas within its footprint, giving members, fans and friends an up-close and personal experience with head coaches and administrators from ECU Athletics.

“The Pirate Club staff always enjoys getting on the road with coaches and administrators to visit our supporters across the region,” Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said. “These are really important events where we have the opportunity to listen, engage and share our vision for moving the Pirates forward.”



The Pirate Club will host baseball socials for select games including at North Carolina (Feb. 26, Sup Dogs), at Duke (Feb. 28, Tobacco Road Sports Cafe), vs. Campbell (March 22, TBD, in Fayetteville), at UNCW (March 14, TBD), at Charlotte (April 19, TBD) and at Old Dominion (May 9, TBD).

The tour will also make stops in Goldsboro (May 1), Washington (May 3), Wilson (May 4), Nags Head (May 10), Morehead City (May 19), Greensboro (May 23), Raleigh (May 23), Wilmington (May 24) and Charlotte (TBD).

Scheduled to appear at select 2023 Pirate Club Armada stops will be director of athletics Jon Gilbert, head football coach Mike Houston, head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, head men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz, Pirate student-athletes and additional head coaches. Guests are subject to change.

Additional details on each Pirate Club Armada event will follow.Visit www.ecupirateclub.com and @ecupirateclub on social media for updated event information.



2023 PIRATE CLUB ARMADA SCHEDULE

Feb. 21 – Buies Creek (ECU baseball vs. Campbell, 3:00-4:15 p.m., Sports Zone Restaurant and Grill)

Feb. 26 – Chapel Hill (ECU baseball vs. UNC, Sup Dogs on Franklin Street, 11:00 am-12:30 p.m.)

Feb. 28 – Durham (ECU baseball vs. Duke, Tobacco Road Sports Café, 2:00-4:00 p.m.)

March 14 – Wilmington (ECU Baseball at UNCW)

March 22 – Fayetteville (ECU Baseball vs. Campbell)

April 19 – Charlotte (ECU Baseball vs. Charlotte)

May 1 – Goldsboro (luncheon) Cliff Godwin

May 3 – Washington (evening)

May 4 – Wilson (luncheon)

May 9 – Norfolk, Va. (ECU Baseball at Old Dominion)

May 10 – Nags Head (evening)

May 19 – Morehead (luncheon)

May 23 – Greensboro (luncheon)

May 23 – Raleigh (evening)

May 24 – Wilmington (evening)

TBD – Charlotte (evening)