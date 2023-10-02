CARY, N.C. – Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain were selected to play in the ITA All-America Championships over the weekend in Cary, N.C.

Their appearance marked the first for East Carolina at the event since 2019.

The duo, which registered a 15-4 record together in the spring dual season, entered the prequalifying doubles draw and were first matched up with Vanessa Suarez and Manami Ukita of Kansas State. After an 8-2 win over the Wildcat pair, Bachir and Hussain fell to the No. 3 seed team of Taylor Cataldi and Maria Sholokhova from Wisconsin who later advanced to the semifinals.

Bachir, Hussain and the rest of the Pirates return to action this weekend (Oct. 7-8) at the Liberty Hidden Duals in Lynchburg, Va.