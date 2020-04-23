Pirate football update with Coach Mike Houston

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston and 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey hooked up Wednesday for an update on Pirate football.

“We are doing the best we can,” said Houston. “These are difficult times for everyone, but I’m confident that we’ll be back playing football soon.”

Houston will provide pre-game, half-time and post-game commentary next week when WNCT-TV airs another “East Carolina Classic Rewind.” This week’s game takes us back to September 20, 2014 when ECU beat North Carolina, 70-41.