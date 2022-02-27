GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the Greenville area, the final two games of the Pirate Invitational scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.



East Carolina finished the event at 2-2 with wins over Gardner-Webb and Fairleigh Dickinson.



Up next: ECU returns to action March 4-6 at the Elon Cardinal Invitational where the Pirates will face off against Michigan State, Detroit-Mercy and the host Phoenix.

