GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the East Carolina football team’s accomplishments from the past season stands out above the rest.

ECU’s Birmingham Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday marked the seventh-straight turnover-free game for the Pirate offense, a school record.

The most recent Pirate turnover was a Holton Ahlers interception at Tulane on Oct. 8. The offense has been adept at holding onto the football since then, and the ECU defense has been busy forcing turnovers.

The Pirates finished the year with a +13 turnover margin. That’s the sixth-best single-season mark in school history. The Pirates have now forced at least one turnover in 29 of their last 33 games.