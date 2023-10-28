GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team hosted the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The women finished seventh on the day with the men taking ninth.

Alyssa Zack led the way for the women’s squad with her strong 25th-place finish. Hayley Whoolery (34th) and Jessica Neal (38th) were next in the lineup while Navaya Zales (59th) and Lily Schlossberg (77th) rounded out the scoring.

On the men’s side, Colin McCauley led the way in 49th with Alex Sawyer (54th) and Ted Sielatycki (55th) following close behind. Conner O’Shea (60th) and Cooper Kleckner (61st) rounded out the scoring.

Full Team Standings

Men

1. Tulsa – 38

2. Charlotte – 44

3. Tulane – 61

4. Wichita State – 107

5. Rice – 135

6. Temple – 169

7. North Texas – 185

8. South Florida – 256

9. East Carolina – 262

10. UTSA – 291

12. Florida Atlantic – 371

Women

1. Tulane – 42

2. Charlotte – 58

3. SMU – 76

4. Tulsa – 102

5. Wichita State – 128

6. Rice – 162

7. East Carolina – 229

8. South Florida – 251

9. Memphis – 258

10. Temple – 275

11. Florida Atlantic 283

12. UTSA – 292

13. North Texas – 305

14. UAB – 318

Up Next

The Pirates will compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Nov. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C.