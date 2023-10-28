GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team hosted the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The women finished seventh on the day with the men taking ninth.
Alyssa Zack led the way for the women’s squad with her strong 25th-place finish. Hayley Whoolery (34th) and Jessica Neal (38th) were next in the lineup while Navaya Zales (59th) and Lily Schlossberg (77th) rounded out the scoring.
On the men’s side, Colin McCauley led the way in 49th with Alex Sawyer (54th) and Ted Sielatycki (55th) following close behind. Conner O’Shea (60th) and Cooper Kleckner (61st) rounded out the scoring.
Full Team Standings
Men
1. Tulsa – 38
2. Charlotte – 44
3. Tulane – 61
4. Wichita State – 107
5. Rice – 135
6. Temple – 169
7. North Texas – 185
8. South Florida – 256
9. East Carolina – 262
10. UTSA – 291
12. Florida Atlantic – 371
Women
1. Tulane – 42
2. Charlotte – 58
3. SMU – 76
4. Tulsa – 102
5. Wichita State – 128
6. Rice – 162
7. East Carolina – 229
8. South Florida – 251
9. Memphis – 258
10. Temple – 275
11. Florida Atlantic 283
12. UTSA – 292
13. North Texas – 305
14. UAB – 318
Up Next
The Pirates will compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Nov. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C.