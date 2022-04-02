GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s track and field squad continued its dominance of the Bill Carson Invitational over the weekend, running away with its fifth-straight team title at the Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility.

The Pirates set a meet record for women’s team points, accruing 309 to outpace UNCW who finished second with 102 points. The men finished second as a team behind Mount Olive. ECU also claimed 24 combined event titles over the two days.

The men’s 4×1500 relay squad of Chase Osborne, Jack Dingman, Austin Mathews and Ethan Corrigan set a new school record, crossing the finish line in 16:19.49.

Women’s Team Scores

East Carolina: 309

UNCW: 102

Mount Olive: 96

The Citadel: 59.5

Virginia Tech: 53.5

UNC Pembroke: 43

Men’s Team Scores

Mount Olive: 184

East Carolina: 174

UNCW: 98

The Citadel: 77

UNC Pembroke: 65

Virginia Tech: 64

Pirate Men Event Winners

200m: Royal Burris (20.49)

400m: RJ Russell (47.31)

800m: Jack Dingman (1:55.14)

1500m: Chase Osborne (3:56.68)

5000m: Ted Sielatycki (15:10.65)

400m Hurdles: Blake Mathews (55.40)

4×400 Relay: Zack Ray, Zach Wadas, Kayin Fails, RJ Russell (3:16.24)

4×1500 Relay: Chase Osborne, Jack Dingman, Austin Mathews, Ethan Corrigan (16:19.49)

Triple Jump: Niejel Wilkins (15.04m)

Discus: Logan Carroll (49.72m)

Pirate Women Event Winners

100m: Rosalynd Hollingsworth (11.94)

800m: Lindsay Yentz (2:18.41)

1500m: Lindsay Yentz (4:40.43)

5000m: Madeline Hill (17:41.15)

100m Hurdles: Brooke Stith (13.87)

400m Hurdles: Shellbi Chapman (1:02.41)

4×100 Relay: Melicia Mouzzon, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Naturi Robinson, Makhia Jarrett (46.45)

4×1,500 Relay: Lindsay Yentz, Alyssa Zack, Abby Yourkavitch, Lily Schlossberg (19:15.36)

Pole Vault: Sommer Knight (4.22m)

Long Jump: Brooke Stith (5.93m)

Triple Jump: Brooke Stith (12.68m)

Shot Put: Naadiya Faison (15.05m)

Discus: Rebekah Bergquist (48.52m)

Javelin: Ansley Frady (42.28m)

Up Next: East Carolina heads to Durham, N.C. April 8-9 for the Tobacco Road Challenge.a