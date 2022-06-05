GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If East Carolina University’s baseball team is going to win the Greenville Regional, it’ll have to find a way to bounce back after a really bad outing Sunday.

The Pirates’ 20-game win streak is history as Coastal Carolina remained alive in the regional with a 9-1 victory on Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. That forces a deciding game on Monday at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the Super Regionals.

ECU (44-19), the No. 8 overall seed, is looking for its second-ever spot in the Super Regionals as a host and first at Clark-LeClair. Coastal (38-19-1) is just looking to maintain its momentum after an amazing Sunday kept their season alive.

Coastal Carolina used the long ball and momentum from a dramatic 7-6 win over Virginia in an elimination game to shock the Pirates and a capacity crowd that showed up Sunday evening looking to celebrate the Pirates’ success and a trip to the Super Regionals. Now, they have to hope the magic can return on Monday or the season is over.

The Chanticleers jumped on ECU starting pitcher Jake Kuchmaner in the first inning. Austin White walked and, one out later, Tyler Johnson homered to center for a 2-0 lead. Christopher Rowan Jr. then hit a solo homer for a 3-0 lead.

Whoomp there it is x 2 pic.twitter.com/fRHqZIxro2 — Coastal Baseball (@CoastalBaseball) June 5, 2022

Another hit by Dale Thomas chased Kuchmaner, who only lasted .2 innings. Trey Yesavage came on in relief and got the final out to end the inning.

Both teams went down in order until the fourth, when Coastal struck for three more runs to blow the game open. Eric Brown walked and Johnson singled before Rowan sacrificed both over. Nick Lucky then hit a three-run homer to right for a 6-0 Coastal lead.

FIRE ME UP NICK LUCKY pic.twitter.com/DPJhlsCJNJ — Coastal Baseball (@CoastalBaseball) June 5, 2022

The Chanticleers tacked on their fourth homer in the sixth after Matt McDermott hit a long blast to left for a 7-0 advantage. Before that homer, ECU coach Cliff Godwin was thrown out of the game by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes.

The Pirates had a hard time getting anything going on offense. ECU’s Bryson Worrell got into the home run derby with a solo shot in the top of the ninth. However, ECU went down in order after that to end the game.

See y'all tomorrow afternoon at 1 PM.



Coastal 9, ECU 1. — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 6, 2022

ECU finished with four hits.

2022 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday

Game 1: (1) East Carolina 17, (4) Coppin State 1

Game 2: (2) Virginia 7, (3) Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday

Game 3: (3) Coastal Carolina 8, (4) Coppin State 6, Coppin State eliminated

Game 4: (1) East Carolina 4, (2) Virginia 2

Sunday

Game 5: (3) Coastal Carolina 7, (2) Virginia 6, Virginia eliminated

Game 6: (3) Coastal Carolina 9, (1) East Carolina 1

Monday

Game 7: (1) East Carolina vs. (3) Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.