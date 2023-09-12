GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field has announced the addition of Jon Debogory as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.



Debogory joins the Pirates from his most recent stop at Gardner-Webb University where he served as the assistant coach for sprints, jumps, pole vault and multis in addition to being the program’s lead recruiter.



“We are extremely excited about adding Coach Debogory to our track and field staff,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft . “The first thing that comes to my mind on how I can describe Coach Debogory is that he has a lot of experience and is a veteran coach. He has a lot of North Carolina ties as he has previously coached at other North Carolina institutions.



“Coach Debogory is also a proven recruiter and has proven that he can develop student athletes. He has his level one and level two USATF certifications. I know the pole vault and multi event student athletes are very excited about working with Coach Debogory. The same qualities I look for in all assistant coaches – loyalty, passion, integrity, and excitement – are what Coach Debogory brings to East Carolina Track & Field.”



Prior to his time with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Debogory served as a volunteer assistant, then full-time assistant with North Carolina where he led the Tar Heel’s horizontal jumps, pole vault, hammer throw and multi-events. Debogory worked with two NCAA Final Round qualifiers, nine NCAA Preliminary Round qualifiers, and one ACC individual champion during his tenure in Chapel Hill.



Debogory got his coaching start at Lynchburg College in August 2004 and in the meantime has made stops at Campbell, Sacred Heart, Columbia and Eastern Michigan.



Debogory earned his undergraduate degree in 2002 from Liberty University where he competed as a decathlete before obtaining a master’s from Campbell in 2007.