Pirates add former Norfolk State football coach to staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston continues to tweak his staff with the addition of the former Norfok State head football coach.

Latrell Scott resigned his position with Norfolk State, Nexstar affiliate WAVY.com reported on Wednesday. Scott then joined Houston and the Pirates as the team’s new inside receiver and tight ends coach.

WAVY.com reports compiled a record of 21-35 through his five seasons as the Spartans’ head man. In 2019, his team won three of its last four games, and finished 5-7, which was its best record since 2011.