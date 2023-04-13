GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball has announced the signing of Jade Tillman to their 2023 recruiting class. Tillman will join the program for the 2023-24 season, joining the previously announced signings of Khia Miller, Karina Gordon and Jaedyn Cook.



The Rockville, Md. native Tillman comes to ECU by way of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. where she made a name for herself as a guard/forward who causes matchup problems with the size of a big but the skill and athleticism of a guard.



“We are very excited that Jade is joining our family,” said head coach Kim McNeill . “Her versatility and toughness make her a perfect fit for our system. Her competitiveness is what stood out to me the first time I saw her play. Jade is a match up problem. She can take bigger players off the dribble or post smaller players up. Pirate Nation is going to enjoy watching Jade play!”



Tillman and the Pirates will enter the new season looking to build on the success of the program’s first conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.